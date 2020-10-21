Robot dog pulling a rickshaw…Watch video!!!

You may have seen horse-drawn carriages and ox-carts. But you may not have seen a robot pulling a cart in place of a horse and a bullock cart. Adam Savage, an American special effects designer and television star, tries to pull a rickshaw with Boston Dynamics’ robot dog.

Supriya Sahu, an IAS officer, shared the video on Twitter with the caption ‘Rickshaws of the future’. Many people have already watched this video.

Future Rickshaws ?! See this amazing prototype of a robot-driven Rickshaw carriage Credits – Adam Savage- Boston Dynamics pic.twitter.com/YAN3YAjQoJ — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) October 19, 2020

The ‘Spot’ robot dog, developed by Boston Dynamics, is a robot capable of overcoming obstacles on any complex surface. Even if it is pushed, it can stand up and easily walk through the rough surfaces of stairs, stones and rocks.