Sainik School is gearing up to admit girls for 2021-22 !!!

The Sainik School located near Balachadi village in Jamnagar district of Gujrat has determined to give admission to girls for the first time from academic sessions 2021-22, in co-operation with a recent Ministry of Defence directive. Sainik School Balachadi is organizing up to admit girls initially in Class VI from the next academic session and ten percent of total vacancies or a minimum of ten seats will be reserved for girls, the Defence PRO for Gujarat said.

A hostel for girls is being reserved at the school, it added.”Along with studies, military training will be given to girls in the same manner as it is being conducted for boys encouraging them to join as officers in armed forces,”. For the first time, National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct the entrance examination for admissions in Sainik Schools. The online admission process for the next academic session has started and the entrance examination will be conducted on January 10 next year.