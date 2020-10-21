To the racetrack wearing high heels, woman acquires Guinness Book of World Records…

You may have seen people wearing high heels and walking stylishly. But have you ever seen people wearing high heels in a race track? The Guinness World Record holder is now in the news. Majken Ciclo, a young woman from Denmark, ran in the high heels and broke the record.

A video was released on the official Instagram page of Guinness World Records. Majken broke the record for the fastest run in100m category in high heels in 13.557 seconds. The video shows Majken wearing heels and running resolutely without hitting or blocking.

The video is getting a lot of responses. There are also those who ask about the standard of high heels that should be used to gain space on the record. Heels should be at least seven centimeters high, according to the official page.