‘Trumpkins’ carved out of Pumpkins goes viral on Social media. Take a look

Halloween is just around the corner and people are sharing images of Trumpkins pumpkins carved to resemble the face of US President Donald Trump on social media again. Several pictures of social media show the president’s face carved into pumpkins instead of the traditional Jack-o-Lanterns. People in the US and UK shared photos with the hashtag #Trumpkin, repeating a trend that first started in 2016 when Trump was in the running for the presidency.

People added wigs and ties to make their carved pumpkins resemble the president. Some of the carvings also had a “Make Halloween great again” sign, a twist to the president’s “Make America great again” slogan. Pictures on social media platforms show Trump’s face carved into pumpkins instead of the traditional Jack-o-Lanterns. As many users from the US and UK shared the photos online, the hashtag #Trumpkins started trending on Twitter.