“Wanted” Gorkha Leader, Who Was Missing For Years Appears Before Media!!!

New Delhi: Bimal Gurung, the leader of the statehood campaign for Gorkhas in Bengal’s Darjeeling area and wanted by the police for the last three years, appeared in Kolkata today and met the media. “I am not a criminal, I am not an anti-national. I am a political leader. I want a political settlement to our political demand,” he said at the press conference.

The leader of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha which is the organization directing the Gorkhaland movement, Bimal Gurung had gone secretive in September 2017 after a policeman was killed in a clash allegedly with his allies. He was charged under the tough anti-terror law UAPA and the Bengal police issued a lookout notice for him.

As per the reports, the 56-year-old was seen outside the Gorkha Bhavan guest house in Salt Lake on the outskirts of Kolkata. After sitting in a car for 30 minutes, he left when the gates of the building did not open. Though the local police were on the site, no arrest was caused.

Bimal Gurung’s appearance in Kolkata today since the huge restlessness in the hill area three years ago which could mark a twist in politics over Darjeeling, which is depicted in parliament by a BJP leader, Raju Bisht. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has supported Bimal Gurung’s rival within the GJM organization, Benoy Tamang. He controls the administration in Darjeeling at the moment. He also leads another branch of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, which has stepped down from the Gorkhaland demand.