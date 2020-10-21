Young man builds office space inside home in three months….

The Corona pandemic has completely changed people’s lives. With work and study all at home, there is a need for space for all this. At first, those who were confined to any corner of the house began to make tables and chairs all out of the house. Social media is now praising a young man who has set up a beautiful office inside his home for a long time.

Ben Rosen, a young man, is behind this beautiful home-office. ‘It took me three months to complete this home office, a place like my dreams. This is the place that makes me happiest. ‘ Rosen took to Twitter to share the various stages of building the home office.

I’ve spent the last 3 months building the home office of my dreams. This is my happy place pic.twitter.com/HRwx0i23cQ — Ben Rosen (@Rosen) October 18, 2020

The picture shows an empty space inside the house slowly turning into a beautiful working space to look comfortable. Rosen has set up a working table, a comfortable chair and a multi – colored rug on the floor. In addition, the color of the wall was changed to turquoise blue. Also, plants were placed on the wall with a small tap. The change in the room can be seen in the pictures.