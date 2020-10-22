A Leopard cub lost its way and enters a cattle shed…Watch!!!

Mumbai: Aarey Milk Colony in Mumbai was shocked after a leopard cub lost its way and entered a cattle barn in the colony. The locals rushed to the buffalo shelter as they heard the news of the big cat.

The video of the incident has been tweeted by news agency ANI:

Maharashtra: A leopard cub lost its way & entered a cattle barn at Aarey's Milk Colony in Mumbai on Tuesday. Visuals of locals trying to chase the cub away.

(20.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/D6eGmYq3Oy — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

In the video, the cub could be seen stuck in a water tank for the buffaloes. As the people screamed, the cub looked scared and went aggressive. Later, the cub was allowed safely into the forest. No one was injured in the incident.