“Breaking News” ; Former Home Minister Passes Away!!!

Telangana; Senior TRS leader and former Home Minister of Telangana Nayani Narasimha Reddy passed away on Thursday. He was 76. Reddy, who acted as the first Home Minister of Telangana after its formation in 2014, had been undergoing treatment at a private super-specialty hospital for post-COVID difficulties with lung damage and he breathed his last at 12.25 AM, hospital sources said.

Nayani played an active role both in the first-generation separate Telangana movement in 1969 and also later from 2014. He was one of the leaders who founded Telangana along with TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He was known for his satire and his loud and powerful voice in the ethnicTelangana dialect. Nayani was also a popular trade union leader. He played a key position at the national level in Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and he was president of its Telangana unit till his last day.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the death of former Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy. Rao recalled his association with Nayani during the Telangana separate statehood movement and also in the State government. Rao conveyed his condolences to members of the grieving family. The CM instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to arrange the last rites to the parted leader with official honors.