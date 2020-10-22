CI card holders and foreigners can come to India; Visa extended..Know more details

New Delhi: Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders and foreigners are allowed to come to India for anything other than tourism. The government eased travel and visa restrictions imposed by covid. The validity of existing visas has also been restored. The Union Home Ministry has decided to phase out visa and travel restrictions on more categories of foreigners and nationals wishing to return to India. It was also decided to extend the validity of all visas except electronic visas, tourist visas, and medical visas as soon as possible.

OCI cardholders and foreigners can enter the country through ports and airports. Vande Bharat Mission flights and non-scheduled commercial flights. All persons coming to India in this manner are required to follow the Covid instructions of the Ministry of Health. The government blocked inbound and outbound air traffic in February following the Covid expansion. International flights have been suspended since March 23. The government had given permission to start domestic flights from May 25.