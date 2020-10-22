IPL 2020 live updates:- SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals in an astounding match

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets in Match 40 of the IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar scored unbeaten half-centuries to help SRH get across the line after the Hyderabad-based franchise was handed a target of 155 runs. Manish scored 83 runs off 47 deliveries in an innings comprising of four boundaries and eight sixes. Shankar accumulated 52 runs off 51 deliveries, hitting six fours. English pacer Jofra Archer picked two wickets. Earlier, RR finished with a total of 154 runs for the loss of six wickets. Sanju Samson was the highest run-scorer, accumulating 36 runs off 26 deliveries. The rest of the batsmen failed to make their presence felt, with a lack of acceleration at any stage. Ben Stokes scored a 32-ball 30 looking extremely uncomfortable at the top of the order. Windies all-rounder Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers for SRH, accounting for three wickets while conceding 33 runs. Rashid Khan and Vijay Shankar further picked a wicket apiece.