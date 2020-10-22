“Junior Chiru Sarja has arrived” ; Actress Meghna Raj Gives Birth To Their Baby!!!

Actress Meghna Raj Wife of Late Chiranjeevi Sarja has given birth to a baby boy on Thursday, October 22. Recently, Dhruva Sarja her brother-in-law has gifted the newcomer of his family brother Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghna Raj’s baby a silver cradle worth 10 Lakh. Chiranjeevi’s family is attempting its all possible ways to overcome the sorrow and the baby boy arrival gives much-needed energy to them.

On October 22, 2020, Meghana Raj gave birth to a baby boy. It was Dhruva Sarja, Late Chiranjeevi’s brother, who broke the news on his social media. He took to his IG stories and wrote, “Baby boy, Jai Hanuman.” Within a few minutes, the first pictures of the new-born with his uncle, Dhruva went viral and broke the internet. It is an emotional moment for the Sarja family and Chiru’s fans. In the first picture, Dhruva was seen holding the baby boy and in the second picture, he is seen getting the new-born blessings from his late father, Chiranjeevi.

It was on April 30, 2018, when Chiranjeevi had married actress, Meghana Raj in a Christian wedding which was followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony. On June 7, 2020, the actor had suffered a cardiac arrest and had breathed his last at the age of 39. At the time of his death, the couple was expecting their first child and since then, Meghana has been gathering the pieces of her broken heart.