“Micro ATM Services” to be launched in rural areas!!!

Shillong; Micro ATM is a hand-held device, which will be operated by the BCA in rural areas to enable access to banking services, particularly withdrawals. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has established the ‘micro ATM’ service in rural areas of the state. He circulated the handheld devices, through which money could be withdrawn, to banking correspondent agents.

“Micro ATMs will take banking services to the doorsteps of people in rural areas. “The execution of various development and welfare schemes get postponed due to the absence of basic banking infrastructure, because of which people have to travel long distances to avail the services,” Sangma said. The initiative is being promoted by the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihood Society (MSRLS) in partnership with the Meghalaya Rural Bank (MRB) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). The event, organized at Yojana Bhavan in Main Secretariat, Shillong, was also attended by the Meghalaya community & rural development minister Hamletson Dohling.

The MSRLS had in June signed an MoU with the MRB to roll out the project in which 84 self-help groups (SHGs) functioning as ‘bank sakhis’ will be positioned with the bank’s branches as BCAs.As of now, every SHG will be provided with one micro ATM each, an official said. P