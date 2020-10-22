Nurse allegedly hanged herself after being harassed by seniors

SURAT: A 28-year-old nurse committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence at Vijalpore town in Navsari district in the early morning hours of Thursday. Megha Acharya, 28, a resident of Jalaram society in Vejalpore town in Navsari district, was working as a staff nurse with the Civil Hospital in Navsari.

The deceased has left behind four-and-a-half-page suicide note leveling serious charges of harassment against her seniors at the workplace. Sources said that the deceased had rendered exemplary service as a corona warrior during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at the Civil Hospital. Her family members refused to accept the dead body demanding justice and action against those responsible for forcing their daughter to take such an extreme step. Senior police officers from Navsari rushed to the spot and carried out an investigation. The police recovered a four-and-a-half-page suicide note where the deceased has mentioned certain names of her seniors for meting out mental harassment at the workplace.