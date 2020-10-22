Prince William spotted peeping into an outlet of KFC… See pics!!!

Even British Royals cannot hide their love for a KFC chicken. The incident happened when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were out on an official trip and Prince William was photographed peeking into the restaurant through a glass window. KFC’s social media team were quick to take this opportunity and tweeting it.

Kate Middleton and Prince William were walking up to one of the billboards showcasing Middleton’s Hold Still photography project, which is a community exhibition in London’s Waterloo when Prince William was spotted looking through the window of a KFC outlet.

I’m sad I didn’t call him His Royal Thighness in the main tweet tbh — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) October 20, 2020

The Duke even waved to people sitting inside before walking on and the moment was captured in photographs which are now inspiring netizens to come up with their own version of memes. KFC UK & Ireland in their tweet captioned the image as, “William whispered quietly to himself; ‘Oh, I just can’t wait to be wing’.”