Railway announces superfast special trains: Check timing, stoppage

The Railway has announced superfast special trains. The trains were allowed considering the rush of passengers during the upcoming festival season.

The South Central Railways has announced the specials train. A superfast festival special train will be run between Howrah-Yesvantpur daily. These special trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and Reserved Second Class Sitting Coaches.

Train No. 02873 Howrah – Yesvantpur Festival Superfast Special Train will depart Howrah at 8.35 pm and arrive Yesvantpur at 7.15 am on the second day.

In the return direction, Train No. 02874 Yesvantpur – Howrah Festival Superfast Special Train will depart Yesvantpur at 7.35 pm and arrive Howrah at 6.25 am on the second day.

The special trains will stop at Visakhapatnam, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Renigunta, Tirupati and Katpadi stations in both the directions.