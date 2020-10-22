Somalian company allegedly kept 33 Indian labours as hostage…Read more

Indian High Commission in Kenya is trying to rescue 33 Indian labourers who are allegedly been kept hostage by a company in Mogadishu. It also said that it was trying to provide the required assistance to the labourers. “This mission is in constant touch with Somalian government for the immediate rescue of 33 Indian labourers from Mogadishu, Somalia. We are in touch with the labourers also for getting them the assistance needed, at the earliest. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somalia has assured that arrangements will be made for these people to visit India soon,” the Commission tweeted.

33 Indian labourers, including 25 workers from Uttar Pradesh, have been held hostage by a company in Somalia for the last eight months. He said the matter came to his knowledge after a labourer from Kushinagar district contacted him. He said out of the 33 labourers held hostage, 21 belong to Gorakhpur division. Six of the labourers are from Bihar and one each from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, he said. “When the labourers demanded their salary, the company made them hostage inside the factory campus, took their passports and threatened to shoot them. They have also not been given food, water and medicines since the last 15 days. The labourers have been confined to their rooms and kept hungry and thirsty. The company is treating them like bonded labourers,” he added.