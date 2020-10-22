“Vulgar” Tweets And Memes On Navratri ; Eros Now Apologises After Hurting ‘Hindu Sentiments’.

Boycott Eros Now bowed up on Twitter after cybercitizens called out the film production company for sharing “vulgar” tweets and memes on Navratri. A team of users also criticized the company for hurting ‘Hindu sentiments’.

#BoycottErosNow Such tweets from #Hinduphobic @ErosNow cannot be withstood at any cost. Such obnoxious tweets are totally unacceptable in a civilized society, upon that they mock Hinduism & its glorious festivals. Request @MIB_India to take cognizance.@RadharamnDas pic.twitter.com/ueJUDeTUJr — Sanatan Prabhat (@sanatanprabhat) October 22, 2020

Eros has been sharing photos and short videos of actors from the films they produced, and connecting it to the Navratri festival over the past few days. The company also shared pictures of actors wearing costumes of different colours allocated to each day of the festival.Following the sanction call, Eros Now unleashed a statement and apologised for hurting people’s sentiments. All the posts were also deleted.

Sharing screenshots of the posts, actress Kangana Ranaut also called out Eros Now and said ‘all streaming platforms are nothing but porn hub’.“We must maintain cinema as a community viewing theatre experience, its more challenging to engage large section of audience than sexualise content for personal viewing, digitisation of art faces this major crisis, all streaming platforms are nothing but a porn hub. SHAME @ErosNow,” she tweeted.