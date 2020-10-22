WhatsApp is rolling out a shopping button for its business app!!! Know more details

WhatsApp is adding a shopping button to its Business app today. The WhatsApp Business will not let users not only interact with a business but also go through their product catalog and make a purchase right within the app. The WhatsApp Business shopping button is rolling out globally from today but users in India will have to wait as the feature will arrive later. WhatsApp will introduce the option in the future where users can add items to a cart and check out inside the app. The payment facility is also likely to be introduced for all users, but that might be subject to WhatsApp’s UPI payment feature in India that is yet to publicly roll out.

“We’ve heard from many small businesses how they already use WhatsApp to close sales. They might use their catalog to showcase their goods or services, and then chat with the customer to coordinate the details and payment. We want to make all of this even easier and simpler in WhatsApp for everyone involved,” said WhatsApp in a press statement while outlining some statistics about its business-centric app. WhatsApp Business now lets a range of businesses to connect with their customers. There are two categories under which the local businesses are using WhatsApp Business to expand their reach: SMB (Small and Medium Businesses) and API (Application Programming Interface). SMBs are updating their customers about their order status and live locations of delivery persons through WhatsApp. The API is what one of India’s leading banks, ICICI Bank used to set up a helpline to assist its customers.