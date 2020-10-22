‘Whosoever speaks against the BJP is branded as anti-national’: CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar

National executive committee member of Communist Party of India (CPI), Kanhaiya Kumar has said that BJP is branding everyone who speaks against them as anti-nationals. The star campaigner of CPI in Bihar has said this in an interview given to Hindustan Times.

“Whosoever speaks against the BJP is branded as anti-national… Will they say Kanhaiya hails from a poor family and has done PhD or is a good speaker. Yes, the Delhi government has given sanction to file charge sheet in the sedition case against me but the trial has not begun. I want a speedy trial so that justice is delivered. I want the truth to come out so that I could also counter those maligning me. I do not take allegations of the BJP seriously”, the former president of JNSU said.

The CPI leader said that the main aim of left parties in Bihar is to check the BJP in Bihar and stop the misappropriation of funds in the name of development.

The CPI is contesting six seats as part of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Grand Alliance (GA).