DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘Whosoever speaks against the BJP is branded as anti-national’: CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar

Oct 22, 2020, 04:40 pm IST
MUMBAI, INDIA - APRIL 23: JNU Students Union leader Kanhaiya Kumar speaks during a Joint Students Youth Assembly against discrimination and attacks on Universities, at Adarsh Vidyalaya in Tilak Nagar on April 23, 2016 in Mumbai, India. Kumar claimed that he was allegedly strangled on a Jet Airways flight to Pune on Sunday morning in Mumbai by a co-passenger but an initial police probe revealed that it was not a case of assault but the two pushed each other over a petty argument. The student leader was arrested on sedition charges on February 12 after allegedly raising anti-India slogans at the JNU campus. He was given bail after police failed to produce any evidence to back the charge. (Photo by Arijit Sen/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

National executive committee member of Communist Party of India (CPI), Kanhaiya Kumar has said that BJP is branding everyone who speaks against them as anti-nationals. The star campaigner of CPI in Bihar has said this in an interview given to Hindustan Times.

“Whosoever speaks against the BJP is branded as anti-national… Will they say Kanhaiya hails from a poor family and has done PhD or is a good speaker. Yes, the Delhi government has given sanction to file charge sheet in the sedition case against me but the trial has not begun. I want a speedy trial so that justice is delivered. I want the truth to come out so that I could also counter those maligning me. I do not take allegations of the BJP seriously”, the former president of JNSU said.

Also Read: Emirates Airlines announces new services 

The CPI leader said that the main aim of left parties in Bihar is to check  the BJP in Bihar and stop the misappropriation of funds in the name of development.

The CPI is contesting six seats as part of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Grand Alliance (GA).

Tags
Oct 22, 2020, 04:40 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button