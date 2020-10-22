Why Did Saif Ali Khan Pay “800 Crore” For His Ancestral Home,”The Pataudi Palace”???

There were reports that actor Saif Ali Khan purchased back his ancestral house Pataudi Palace for Rs 800 crore after the death of his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The actor had asserted that he has to earn his house back and it was not inherited by him. However, rubbishing the ‘price tag,’ the actor defined that the cost of the house is ‘a massive exaggeration’ and that he did not buy it back but had to take care of some financial arrangements to get custody. Saif revealed that he already owned the property which was given on lease to Neemrana Group.

The books are back in place and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s cricket photographs are back on the wall, Saif Ali Khan is happy to have the Pataudi palace back in the family. In an interview, Saif Ali Khan affirmed that he paid off a sum of Rs 800 crore in the lease to the Neemrana Group Hotels and now has a full stake in his ancestral property. But Saif Ali Khan thinks the Rs 800 crore-price tag on the Pataudi Palace is a huge overstatement because it is impossible to put a price tag on the Pataudi Palace.

Saif’s father Mansoor Ali Khan had rented the Pataudi Palace to Neemrana Hotels because by the time he came to his own, monarchy and titles had been annulled, unlike when the Pataudi Palace was built, 100 years ago, by Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif’s grandfather for Sajida Sultan, his grandmother.”My father leased it out and Francis and Aman, who ran a hotel there took good care of the property. My mother (Sharmila Tagore) has a cottage there and she was always very comfortable,” Saif said.

Saif clarifies that unruly to what has been reported, he did not actually buy the property back because the Pataudis still owned it. He only paid off the lease. “It was a fair financial arrangement and negative to reports, I did not have to buy it back because I already owned it,” Saif said. While the terms of the lease were agreeable, after the death of his father in 2011, Saif Ali Khan desired to wrap up the lease and get the property back into the family. So when the possibility suggested itself, Saif paid up and took his home back.

Oh, he just wants to “swim, cook, read and be around the family”. The family of three – Saif, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan have spent over a month at the Pataudi Palace and have only just returned to the bay. Speaking of his experience, Saif said that it was a pleasure watching Taimur play hide-and-seek and feed biscuits to the squirrels, and even bravely watch black ants run up his arms.

When asked if he sees himself settling there with Kareena, Taimur, and their second child who is on the way, Saif said that that is the plan. Given how comfortable city boy Taimur has gotten in his country home, that sounds like a plan. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are expecting their second baby soon. The duo got married on this day eight years ago, and recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. The couple came close while working together in the 2008 release, “Tashan”. Although the film failed to create fireworks at the box office, it ignited the sparks for Saif and Kareena, who would eventually get married in 2012 after a period of the affair. They have a son Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016.