Commodity market: Gold prices slips down

In the commodity market the price of gold has slipped down. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures were up 0.16% to Rs. 50,845 per 10 gram while silver futures edged 0.1% to Rs. 62,551 per kg. In the previous session, gold had fallen 1.11% while silver had tumbled 1.5%.

In the international market the price of spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,905.65 an ounce. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.8% to $24.56 per ounce, while platinum dropped 0.4% to $880.94.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs.37,680 down by Rs.80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4710 down by Rs.10.