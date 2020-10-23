“Don’t screw it up,”; Gordon Ramsay blames a chef for trying to make his “incredible” scrambled-egg recipe !!!

Gordon Ramsay, one of the world’s most celebrated chefs is on his utter rage against home chefs by continuing to tease their creations on TikTok. This week, he took a stab at one home cook who tried Gordon’s scrambled eggs recipe to some uncertain results.

TikTok user @matthewinthekitchen presented the recipe and things got off on the inaccurate side almost immediately. He added in the eggs but wasn’t sure what a “knob” of butter was, which Gordon said he assumes to convey roughly a teaspoon. However, Matthew went for two tablespoons, which Gordon said was too much. To be honest to him, “knob” doesn’t have an exact meaning, but a lot of people say they carry it to mean the size of a walnut or roughly one-and-a-half tablespoons so he wasn’t too far off!

See Ramsays’s Recipe here ;

Gordon’s recipe, which has wavered up tens of millions of views on YouTube, then instructs you to wait until the eggs are on high heat to whisk, and Matt tells viewers to constantly be stirring them with a spatula after that…advice which Gordon doesn’t love.“Don’t over-stir it, you’ll break them up,” he cautioned. “Take your time.”

After that, it appeared like Matthew wasn’t as delicate taking the eggs on and off the heat as he should have been or with adding the crème fraîche because Gordon got extremely frustrated. Matthew spreading the very *loose* scrambled eggs on toast was the last straw.

“Truthfully, you’re such a knob,” he quipped. Luckily it seems like Matthew took it in stalk because he commented on Gordon’s reaction “Don’t over whip it got it,” with writing emojis in between.