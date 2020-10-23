Forex Market: Indian rupee ends lower

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee had ended lower against the US dollar. The rupee slipped 7 paise to close at 73.61 against the US dollar .

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened weak at 73.62 against the US dollar. During the trading session, the Indian rupee reached an intra-day high of 73.46 and a low of 73.67 against the US dollar.

And the rupee settled at 73.61 losing 7 paise over its previous close.

Indian rupee had settled at 73.54 against the US dollar on Thursday.

The dollar index which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.21% lower at 92.75.