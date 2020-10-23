‘Free tree’; This innovative way to help the needy has left netizens inspiring…Know more

Netizens are impressed by the people who have taken the initiative to help the needy at this time of crisis when the COVID-19 pandemic has literally halted the free movement of people and things and has affected businesses. The picture of the tree with items placed on and around it was shared by a Reddit user has garnered nearly 400 votes, of which 97 percent are upvotes. One can see clothes, hanging around the tree with a board that reads, “Meet the Free tree. Take what you need. God Bless.” The user informed that a lot of homeless people live in the area and hoped that everything gets taken soon before it rains so that nothing is ruined.

An individual in the comment section likened the tree with The Giving Tree, that used to give things to a boy, with whom it had forged a relationship. Another user said that it was a great idea for people to put items they no longer needed near a tree and suggested every neighborhood should have one such tree where residents can keep things they want to donate so that the needy in the area can take it from there.