“I wish the economy was a circus lion that would respond to the stick of the ringmaster!”: Congress leader mocks union government

Veteran Congress leader and former union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has mocked the union government over its claims about the Indian economy. P. Chidambaram had criticized the statements made by the RBI Governor and the Economic Affairs Secretary.

P Chidambaram mocked them by saying that he wishes the economy was a “circus lion” that would respond to the stick of the ringmaster. He took to his micro blogging website to raise his criticism. In a series tweets the veteran Congress leader has raised his points against the claims made by RBI Governor and the Economic Affairs Secretary.

“Is it not intriguing that the RBI Governor, the SEBI Chairman and the DEA Secretary should speak on the same day on the same subject? All three have tried to ‘talk up’ the economy. I wish the economy was a circus lion that would respond to the stick of the ringmaster!” Chidambaram tweeted.

“All three have tried to “talk up” the economy, The three distinguished men should tell the FM, in unison, that the vast majority of the people do not have the money or the inclination to buy goods and services,” he said.

“Unless the government puts money in the hands of the bottom half of the families and puts food on the plates of the poor, the economy will not revive smartly,” he added.

“If you doubt what I say, just listen to the voices of the voters of Bihar on their existential crisis — no work or not enough work, no income or little income, and their thoughts are on surviving, not on spending,” Chidambaram said.