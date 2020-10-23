” If they abuse Islam or Prophet arrest them and give them punishment”: Radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik asks Muslim countries to target Indians

The controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has asked all Muslim countries to arrest and punish non-Muslim Indians who abuse Islam and Prophet Muhammed. The Islamic preacher has asked this in a video. This was reported by Times Now News.

Zakir Naik asked Muslim countries to make a database of non-Muslim Indians so that they can be booked when the visit their countries.

“Next time if they come to a gulf country, whether it’s Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Dubai or Indonesia, check if they have abused the Islam or insulted Prophet and then bring them to the task and file a case against them and put them behind the bars,” Zakir Naik said reported the channel.

“Make it public that we have a database and do not reveal names. The moment they come, arrest them, take them to the court of law and give them punishment. Believe me, most of the people who are BJP bhakts spreading venom against Islam and Muslims will get scared.”

'If they abuse Prophet, put them behind bars': Zakir Naik incites Islamic nations to target non-Muslim Indians.https://t.co/aR4Z7h2WNI — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 23, 2020

Zakir Naik is facing charges of inciting communal disharmony and committing unlawful activities in India and is now living in Malaysia.