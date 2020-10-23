Income Tax department recovers 8.5 lakh rupees from car parked inside at Congress office

Income Tax Department has recovered 8.5 lakh rupees from Congress state committee office. The IT department conducted a raid at the Congress office and recovered the money from a car parked inside the office in Bihar. The raid was conducted just days before the state assembly election.

“We told the team how we could know whose vehicle had come at the state party office and what was inside it. Somebody can put anything inside a vehicle and come to our party office. We are nowhere responsible for it,” said Congress Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil .

Gohil accused that the raid at the state party office as politically motivated and a conspiracy by political rivals to put pressure on the party .

As per reports, the I-T team that arrived at the office at 4.30 pm spent a few hours at the state Congress office and talked to several leaders about the recovery of the cash.