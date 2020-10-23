‘ Look at India. The air is filthy’: US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that India is ‘filthy’. The US President made this remark while his presidential election debate. Donald Trump had accused that countries like India and China are not doing enough on climate change.

“Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India. The air is filthy. I walked out of the Paris Accord as we had to take out trillions of dollars and we were treated very unfairly. We have the cleanest air, the cleanest water and the best carbon emissions,” Donald Trump said during the second and final debate .

Also Read: Police busts international betting racket which used religious chants as codes

“I will not sacrifice millions of jobs… thousands of companies because of the Paris Accord. It is very unfair,”, he added.

This is the second time that Trump has made a critical reference to India during a debate. At the first presidential debate, Trump questioned India’s coronavirus data. “When you talk about numbers you don’t know how many people died in China, you don’t know how many people died in Russia, you don’t know how many people died in India. They don’t exactly give you a straight count,” Trump had said.