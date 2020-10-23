Onion price hike starts meme fest on social media…

Well, as the onion price hike trended online, netizens took to Twitter to share hilarious memes and jokes about the same and how they are coping with it. The tweets are making us laugh and cry at the same time.

Onion prices reached a record high across wholesale markets. According to the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, there was a sharp spike of Rs 11.56 per kg in the prices. This spike took place over the last 10 days and has taken the all-India retail price of onions to Rs 51.95 per kg. Some reports suggested that onions are being sold at an insane price of Rs 100 per kg in the state of Maharastra.

After the news went viral, netizens took to the micro-blogging site to dish out funny memes and jokes on the situation. Soon, #OnionPrice trended on Twitter.

In many cities, the retail rate of the vegetable has reached around Rs 50 to Rs 100. Onion is being sold in Delhi at Rs 51 per kg, Kolkata at Rs 65 per kg and in Mumbai at Rs 67 per kg.