UAE police issues new warning for residents

The Dubai police has issued a warning for all residents. The Dubai police issued a warning against online dating apps. The police has warned that the online dating platforms can be obvious targets for fraud.

“The scammers first lure customers with massage offers, steal money and then blackmail them. .

They would show interest in their potential victims and invite them to an apartment. However, when the victim arrived at the address, he would find a different woman there. The rest of the gang would take photos of the victim in inappropriate positions and steal all his personal belongings, including mobile phones, money and bank cards. They would confine the victim to a place until they used the bank cards and stole his money”, said Dubai police in a video shared on its official Twitter handle.

The Dubai Police had last week busted 40 gangs that allegedly committed crimes ranging from cyber fraud to blackmailing, impersonation and theft.