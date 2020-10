In a shocking incident, at least 3 people including a minor were killed and 2 others were injured a speeding truck rammed into a row of tents. The accident took place on Rishikesh-Dehradun road at around 10 pm on Thursday.

The dead and injured people belong a nomadic community. The injured were admitted in the AIIMS in Rishikesh.

The truck driver has been taken into custody and the vehicle has been seized by police.