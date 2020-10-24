9 People including 3 women killed in road bomb blast

At least 9 people including 3 women were killed in a road bomb blast. The bomb blast occurred ar Kabul in Afghanistan.

As per reports, a 9 civilians were killed as a roadside bomb tore through a passenger bus at around 10:30 am. The bus was travelling from Kabul to the eastern city of Ghazni. 4 policemen were injured in the incident. The Afghanistan government has accused Taliban for the attack.

On Friday, human rights group Amnesty International said that at least 50 people had been killed in attacks just in the preceding week.

“The world must sit up and take notice. Afghan civilians are being slaughtered on a daily basis. The international community must make the protection of civilians a core demand for their ongoing support of the peace process.,” said Omar Waraich, Head of South Asia at Amnesty International.