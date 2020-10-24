Adorable!!! Priest raises hand to bless her, she gives him a high five… Watch…

An adorable video of a girl giving a high-five to a priest when he raised his hand to bless her has gone viral on social media.

The little girl accompanied by her mother inside the church. When the father raises her hand to bless her, the girl instantly raises her hand and gives him a high-five. The girl’s innocent gesture prompts the priest to break into laughter. He tries to hold his laughter by covering his face with his hand.

Watch the video here:

Father is saying a blessing. The innocence of a child. They’re trying not to laugh. Best thing you’ll see today… pic.twitter.com/8ueI8JLhnf — Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) October 21, 2020

The video was shared by former basketball player Rex Chapman on Twitter. “Father is saying a blessing. The innocence of a child. They’re trying not to laugh. Best thing you’ll see today…” the video is captioned. One user said, “If you weren’t taught, at a young age, to give a high five to every open hand presented, then you weren’t raised right.” Another wrote, “Aint no laughter harder to hold in than laughter in the middle of a serious moment in church.”