Badshah suffers sunburn while in Maldives…

Bollywood rapper Badshah shared a picture of the sunburn he recently got on his face while holidaying in the Maldives. “Sunburnt,” he captioned the image.

Redness and peeled skin are clearly visible on his face. Reacting to the post, singer Armaan Malik commented: “Bad burn.” “Oh no,” actress Mrunal Thakur expressed her shock. Actor Varun Dhawan, who also recently visited Maldives, could relate to Badshah. “Same,” he commented.

Badshah recently released a new anthem for Shah Rukh Khan`s cricket team. The video of the song features SRK apart from the rapper. The new anthem has been performed and composed by Badshah which also features the fan themselves alongside, KKR players and Shah Rukh Khan, bringing to life the ups and downs during KKR’s matches.