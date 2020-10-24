‘Breaking News’ -“India’s Intelligence On Alert” ; China Encroaches Nepal’s Land Illegally !!!

New Delhi: China has illegally occupied Nepal’s land at several places extending over seven bordering districts and Indian intelligence agencies have declared an alert in New Delhi. The agencies have flagged that Beijing is fast moving forward and further stretching Nepali boundaries by trespassing more and more mainland. “The actual scenario could be worse as the Nepali Communist Party (NCP) is trying to shield the expansionist agenda of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP),” an internal intelligence agency reported.

The statement also talked about the Survey Department of Nepal flagging China’s tries to seize land before Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli which was neglected. It stated that Nepali districts that are sufferers of China’s land-grabbing plan contain Dolakha, Gorkha, Darchula, Humla, Sindhupalchowk, Sankhuwasabha, and Rasuwa. China has forced the international boundary 1,500 meters towards Nepal in Dolakha including pushing the boundary pillar Number 57 in the Korlang area in Dolakha, which was formerly located at top of Korlang.

Similar to Dolakha, China has resettled Boundary Pillar Numbers 35, 37, and 38 in Gorkha district and Boundary Pillar Number 62 in Nampa Bhanjyang in Solukhumbu. The first three pillars were located in Rui village and areas of Tom River. Even if Nepal’s official map shows the village as a part of Nepali territory and citizens of the village have been paying taxes to the Nepal government, China had inhabited the region and blended it with the Tibet Autonomous Region of China in 2017.

Houses that used to be a part of Nepal have been now taken over by China and embodied in the Chinese territory. The Nepal Ministry of Agriculture also recently came up with a report emphasizing multiple cases of land grabbing by China. The ministry declared about China’s occupation of Nepali land in at least 11 places falling under four Nepali districts.

Most of the areas settled in these districts are catchment areas of rivers, including areas of Bhagdare river in Humla, Karnali river, Sanjen river, and Lemde river in Rasuwa; Bhurjug river, Kharane river, and Jambu river in Sindhupalchowk, Bhotekoshi river and Samjug river in Sankhuwasabha; Kamkhola river and Arun river. Interestingly, sources in the intelligence agencies alerted that Nepal has withheld itself from going forward with the border talks with China since 2005 as the Nepali government does not want to humiliate China by reclaiming their land.