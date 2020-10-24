Covid-19 Updates: President tests positive for coronavirus

Another top personality has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Andrzej Duda, the President of Poland has tested positive for Covid-19. This was announced on Saturday by residential minister Blazej Spychalski. Duda aged 48 is an ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party.

“The president yesterday was tested for the presence of coronavirus. The result turned out to be positive. The president is fine. We are in constant contact with the relevant medical services,” Spychalski tweeted.

Also Read: GST revenue may cross Rs 1 lakh-crore mark in October

Poland has reported 153 coronavirus deaths on Friday, taking the death total toll to 4,172. 13,600 new coronavirus cases were reported on Friday in Poland.

Poland has reimposed strict restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Poland has re-imposed a two-week shutdown of restaurants and bars in the country from Saturday.