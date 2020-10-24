Girl’s body exhumed for autopsy after her mother issued allegations

Gorakhpur: A 3-year-old girl’s body exhumed for the purpose of the probe after her mother alleged that she was killed by her stepfather. The deceased girl’s mother filed a complaint stating that she was murdered by her stepfather. The police obtained permission from the office of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and exhumed the girl’s body and sent it for post-mortem to verify the complainant’s allegations.

Durgesh Singh, a resident of Bhujouli village under the limits of Khadda police station, and Monika from Bharwalia village tied the knot two months ago. Monika had a daughter from her previous marriage while Durgesh has two kids from his previous marriage. Monika, in her complaint to the police, stated that she and Durgesh had frequent arguments on the issue of her daughter. On Thursday, he took the girl away on a motorcycle and returned home without her. Monika said Durgesh told her that her daughter died after falling off from the two-wheeler, and he had buried her body.

Durgesh allegedly thrashed Monika when she asked him to take her to the spot where the accident took place. Thereafter, Monika approached the police as she grew suspicious of Durgesh killing her daughter. Police, after receiving the complaint, exhumed the minor girl’s body in the presence of SDM Arvind Kumar and sent it for post-mortem. “The girl’s mother has accused her husband of killing his stepdaughter. However, the accused says that the girl died in an accident. Things will become clear after we get the autopsy report,” quoted a police officer as saying.