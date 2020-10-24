‘Good news for expats’: Gulf country launches new e-visa, passport services

A good new for expats has been announced by a gulf country. A gulf country has announced a new e-visa, passport services for expats and residents.

Saudi Arabia has announced this. Saudi Arabia has launched a new electronic services for citizens and expatriates aimed at facilitating access to visa and passport issuance.

Also Read: 3 People including a minor killed as truck rams into tents

The new services offered by the Saudi General Directorate of Passports was launched by Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud.

The latest services allow expatriates to electronically renew their residency permits, extend exit-and-return visas from outside the kingdom and issue a final exit visas during a trial work period. They also include issuing and renewing the Saudi passport for minors aged 15 years or below.