Gulf based airline resumes services to India including Kerala

A airline company based in a Gulf country has decided to resume its services to India. Saudi Airlines, the national air carrier of Saudi Arabia has decided this.

Saudi Airlines will resume services to 33 destinations across the globe in November. The services include Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi. All services will be operated from Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia has stopped all international flights on March 15 to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. Flights were allowed to resume last month, in a phased manner. All travel restrictions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic will only be lifted from January 1, 2021. Saudia urged all travellers to follow the Covid-19 guidelines and requirements.