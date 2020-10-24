Home owners shocked to see cat bring in a double-headed snake…

Florida: A pet cat brought home a double-headed snake, which became a huge shock to the household. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that the snake was identified as the Southern black racer.

The snake was found in the house of Florida resident Kay Rogers. The domestic cat caught the snake and brought it home. Kay Rogers says her daughter called her but did not believe it at first. Her daughter was sending pictures of the snake on her phone because she could not believe it. Kay Rogers said he was shocked to see the pictures.

The snake that has been found has two heads due to the phenomenon of ‘bicepholy’. The heads converge into a single body when two monozygotic twins fail to separate during embryonic development. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the rare snake may have been caused by changes in embryonic development. The commission said such snakes rarely live long.