Income Tax Department extended the last date for 2019-2020 ITR filing; Also, issued a number of guidelines.

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department issued a number of guidelines related to the revision of dates for filing returns under different heads among others. For starters, the date for filing of individual income tax returns (ITRs) for FY 2019-20 has been extended for another month till December 31.

“The Government issued a Notification on June 24, 2020, under the Ordinance which, inter alia, extended the due date for all Income Tax Returns for the FY 2019-20 (AY 2020-21) to November 30, 2020. Hence, the returns of income which were required to be filed by July 31, 2020, and 31st October 2020 are required to be filed by November 30, 2020. Consequently, the date for furnishing various audit reports including tax audit reports under the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act) has also been extended to October 31, 2020,” said Finance Ministry in a statement today.