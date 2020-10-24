Income Tax Department extended the last date for 2019-2020 ITR filing; Also, issued a number of guidelines.

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department issued a number of guidelines related to the revision of dates for filing returns under different heads among others. For starters, the date for filing of individual income tax returns (ITRs) for FY 2019-20 has been extended for another month till December 31.
“The Government issued a Notification on June 24, 2020, under the Ordinance which, inter alia, extended the due date for all Income Tax Returns for the FY 2019-20 (AY 2020-21) to November 30, 2020. Hence, the returns of income which were required to be filed by July 31, 2020, and 31st October 2020 are required to be filed by November 30, 2020. Consequently, the date for furnishing various audit reports including tax audit reports under the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act) has also been extended to October 31, 2020,” said Finance Ministry in a statement today.
- For the taxpayers whose accounts need to be audited, the ITR deadline has been extended by two months till January 31, 2021. Centre had in May extended the date for filing ITR for FY2019-20 from July 31 to November 30, in a major relief to taxpayers.
- The due date for furnishing of income tax returns for taxpayers and their partners who are required to get their accounts audited, for whom the due date i.e. before the extension by new notification, is 31 Oct 2020, has now been extended to 31 Jan 2021, said Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Similarly, the due date for filing returns for the other taxpayers, for whom the due date before the extension, was 31 July 2020, has been extended to 31 December 2020, the direct tax body added.
- The date for furnishing audit reports including tax audit reports and reports in respect of international or specified domestic transactions has been extended to 31 Dec 2020.
- The date for payment of self-assessment tax for those with a self-assessment tax liability of up to Rs 1 lakh has been extended to 31 Jan 2021, CBDT added.
- The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said it has also been decided to extend the due date for filing an annual return, FORM GSTR-9/GSTR-9A, and Reconciliation Statement (FORM GSTR-9C) for Financial Year 2018-19 from 31st October 2020 to 31st December 2020
Post Your Comments