Indian Army gunned down Pakistan Army’s quadcopter: See pictures

The Indian Army had gunned down a quadcopter of Pakistan Army. The Indian Army personnel’s shot down the quadcopter of Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector on Saturday.

The quadcopter was made by Chinese company. The DJI Mavic 2 Pro model was shot down while it was flying over own position there at around 8 am today.

Earlier in October, the Indian Army had foiled Pakistan’s attempt to push in arms and ammunition by Pakistan from across the LoC in Keran sector and recovered a cache, including four AK74 rifles.