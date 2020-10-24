Indian Railways launches a new system to help passengers. Know more details

Indian Railways is all set to launch a new mobile application to help passengers to carry their luggage. The new service is called ‘Bag on Wheels’. The Delhi Division of Northern Railways has announced the launch of an app-based service which would offer pick up, loading, and transfer of luggage services for passengers traveling from Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon. The service would allow passenger luggage to be transported from their homes to the railway station upon their arrival in trains and vice versa.

The firm to which the contract to operate the bag service has been awarded will serve passengers boarding trains from New Delhi, Delhi Jn., Delhi Cantt., Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon railway stations. These services have been priced nominally, and the charges would depend on the weight and quantity of the luggage as well as the distance to be traveled by the passenger. Passengers will be provided door-to-door service, luggage would be picked from the passenger’s address to the railway coach and vice-versa.