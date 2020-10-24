“It portrays women in a bad light”: VCK calls for statewide protest demanding ban on ‘Manusmriti

A statewide protest demanding a ban on ancient Hindu scripture, ‘Manusmriti’ was called on today. The leader of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi(VCK) and Lok Sabha member from Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu, Thol. Thirumavalavan has called for the State-wide protest.

The MP who has created controversy by making abusive remarks against Hinduism has asked the State and Union governments to ban the Hindu religious text, Manusmriti . He said that Manusmriti pictures women, the backward castes and indigenous groups in bad light and spreads hatred against them.

Also Read: Gulf country launches new e-visa, passport services

“It portrays women in a bad light. It states that a particular ‘varna’ or caste does not have the right to live. This is why Ambedkar burnt the Manusmriti in 1927 and exposed its inhumanity in many of his books,” Thirumavalavan said.

#RejectManu:

Manu Dharma (Sanathan) is the basis for women's condition today. For centuries they were denied education. Their freedom of expression and property rights were snatched. They were subjugated, enslaved. We shall raise this slogan until all women fight back Manu. pic.twitter.com/c8ijAv5v1f — Thol. Thirumavalavan (@thirumaofficial) October 23, 2020

“The Sanatana forces that are in power today are again trying to reorganise power structures according to the Manusmriti. This is why violence against women is growing in India. This is why the question on whether India is being governed according to the Constitution… or the Manusmriti is being raised,” Thirumavalavan added.

The Dravidar Kazhagam, the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam and the May 17 movement have supported the protest.