KSRTC to reduce ticket charges… Know more.

Thiruvananthapuram: KSRTC has reduced fares on unmanned buses due to shortage of passengers. Superfast-up services will be reduced to pre-Covid rates on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. This was approved by the Board of Directors of KSRTC. Cabinet approval is not required to reduce rates.

The old rates will be levied on other services, including fast, if the number of passengers increases. Covid pandemic caused 25–30% increase in the minimum fare and kilometer charge on super class buses. These include Super Express, Super Air Express, Scania, AC, Hi-Tech, Super Deluxe, Volvo and low floor buses.

For other services, the minimum fare of Rs 8 has been reduced from 5 km to 2.5 km.

There are enough long distance buses but no passengers. But parallel private services run smoothly. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, buses do not get even half the passengers. KSRTC is at a loss as there are less passengers. Salaries and pensions are withheld because they are paid directly by the government. MD Biju Prabhakar said the experiment was being carried out to attract more passengers.