Micromax to launch ‘In’ series of smartphones on November 3: Know the features and price

Indian smartphone brand Micromax has announced the launch date of its new smartphone series ‘In’. The new smartphone series will be launched on November 3.

The company claimed that these smartphone models have been made in India, or rather put together in India. The In series phones will not have any bloatware and no ads, claimed the company.

Also Read: Gulf based airline resumes services to India including Kerala

There will be two phones in the series and they will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 and MediaTek Helio G85 processors. The model with the Helio G35 is said to have a 6.5-inch HD+ display, up to 3GB RAM and up to 32GB storage . It may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It is said to have a dual rear camera setup. And the the Helio G85 model may come with a triple rear camera.

‘In’ smartphone series may be priced between Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000.