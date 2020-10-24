Moderate earthquake of 3.2 hits

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has informed that a moderate earthquake has hit. The NCS has informed that a moderate earthquake that measured 3.2 magnitude in the Richter Scale has jolted Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh on 10.34 am on Saturday.

NCS informed that the epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 7 km.

meanwhile, another earthquake measuring 2.7 magnitude in the Richter Scale has stroked rocked Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh on Friday at 12.15 . The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 5 km north-east in Chamba district.

No casualty or damage to property has been reported.