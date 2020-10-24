DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Moderate earthquake of 3.2 hits

Oct 24, 2020, 05:13 pm IST

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has informed that a moderate earthquake has hit. The NCS has informed that a moderate earthquake that measured 3.2 magnitude in the Richter Scale has jolted Bilaspur  in Himachal Pradesh on 10.34 am on Saturday.

NCS informed that the  epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 7 km.

meanwhile, another earthquake measuring 2.7 magnitude in the Richter Scale has stroked  rocked Chamba district  in Himachal Pradesh on Friday at 12.15 . The epicentre of the earthquake  was at a depth of 5 km north-east in Chamba district.

No casualty or damage to property has been reported.

