“No Bun, No Patty, No Onion”: McDonald’s Cheated Woman Who Ordered Burger !!!

A woman named Katie Poole in Toronto was surprised after receiving an order from McDonald’s. However, she went too far with the modifications and obtained only two packets of ketchup from them. It is tough to place the blame on McDonald’s for this mess-up, given that Ms. Poole specifically ordered that her burger be made with “No bun, no mustard, no onion, no pickles and no patty”.

There’s a receipt to verify that this puzzling burger order was actually placed. It was shared on Instagram by her husband Jody Poole, who wrote, “So we had a few drinks last night @katievandemark decides a McDonald’s hamburger will cure her hangover.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGdz4OLAlH1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“Now Katie is the type of person who will make modifications to a classic – ‘no pickles, no onions’, etc. So this is what she ordered ‘no pickles, no onions, no mustard, no bun, no patty’.They literally sent us 2 ketchup packets!”He shared a photo of the receipt taped to a box with ketchup sachets inside. The picture has been widely spread online, amusing many.”This really made me chuckle,” wrote one person in the comment section.

In the comments section, Katie revealed that McDonald’s did charge her the full price for the non-existent burger.