“Our PM teaches India how to run from the truth”: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attacks Prime Minister

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has once again targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress leader said that the Prime Minister has taught India how to run from truth.

Also Read: 1,826 recoveries in UAE

Our PM teaches India how to run from the truth. Millions of people have lost their dignity and livelihoods as a result,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted. The Congress leader also shared a news paper report with his message. The report cited the indication of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee that it may take years to regain India’s ‘lost GDP output’.