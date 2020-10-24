DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

“Our PM teaches India how to run from the truth”: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attacks Prime Minister

Oct 24, 2020, 04:23 pm IST

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has once again targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress leader said that the Prime Minister has taught  India how to run from truth.

Also Read: 1,826 recoveries in UAE 

Our PM teaches India how to run from the truth. Millions of people have lost their dignity and livelihoods as a result,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted. The Congress leader also shared a news paper report with his message. The  report cited the indication of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee that it may take years to regain India’s ‘lost GDP output’.

 

Tags
Oct 24, 2020, 04:23 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button