“Pakistani Spy” Arrested For Passing Sensitive Information To ISI !!!

New Delhi: A spy working for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been captured in Barmer. According to Rajasthan Police ADG, he has been taken to Jaipur for further interrogation.

This the second reported case connected to intelligence where the charged was caught for handing on secrets to Pakistan’s ISI. Earlier this month, the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad apprehended an employee of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on plausible charges of spying for a foreign country’s intelligence agency. The HAL employee recognized as Deepak Shirsat has been charged with delivering secretive and sensitive information about Indian fighter aircraft and the manufacturing facilities in Nashik.

Shirsat (41) was working as a quality control inspector with the critical aircraft manufacturing division in Nashik and popped up on the radar of multiple agencies including the Nashik Police, the state ATS, and the Military Intelligence due to his distrustful activities, including meeting a foreign national. After interrogation, the suspect disclosed he was in regular contact with some agents of Pakistan’s ISI and had transferred sensitive details about the HAL manufacturing unit at Ozar, the Indian Air Force airbase in Nashik and the other restricted areas within the unit.

The accused was passing on documents, photographs, and maps with longitude-latitude markings of the defense-related facilities through WhatsApp.In September, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended the key accused in the navy spying case. The man identified as Giteli Imran was a native of Gujarat’s Godhra and was an Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent. Carrying out his activities under the cover of a cross-border cloth trader, he used to deposit money in the bank accounts of the Indian Navy personnel at regular intervals instead of classified data provided by them.